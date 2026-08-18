THE SHOW NOTES: Fake Polls, Primary Day, Iran Rearms, China’s Economy, & Violent Crime
Welcome! An accused Virginia murderer boarded a flight and left the country on a weekend pass from a mental health facility.
‼️ HUGE: 2025 had the biggest violent-crime drop in 90 years - Axios
😳 DISTURBING: Childhood vaccine exemptions for personal or religious reasons hit new record - NBC
🔥 NOT THE ONION: Eric Swalwell confessed to drug-fueled sex romp with suspected Chinese spy ‘Fang Fang,’ bombshell files reveal - NY Post
🗳️ TODAY: Primaries in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming, plus the CA-14 special to replace Eric Swalwell. - SEMAFOR
❌ HEADLINE: China’s economy showing signs that slowdown may be extending - The Guardian
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Middle East Quick Hits
Russia is shipping drone components, ammunition, and TNT to Iran across the Caspian Sea, helping Tehran rebuild stockpiles depleted by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. - NBC (paywall)