Welcome! An accused Virginia murderer boarded a flight and left the country on a weekend pass from a mental health facility.

‼️ HUGE: 2025 had the biggest violent-crime drop in 90 years - Axios

😳 DISTURBING: Childhood vaccine exemptions for personal or religious reasons hit new record - NBC

🔥 NOT THE ONION: Eric Swalwell confessed to drug-fueled sex romp with suspected Chinese spy ‘Fang Fang,’ bombshell files reveal - NY Post

🗳️ TODAY: Primaries in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming, plus the CA-14 special to replace Eric Swalwell. - SEMAFOR

❌ HEADLINE: China’s economy showing signs that slowdown may be extending - The Guardian

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