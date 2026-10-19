Welcome! For the first time ever, five of the top seven college football teams lost in a single weekend.

🚨 BREAKING 1: A family text on her sister’s phone triggered an FBI raid on Ilhan Omar’s house.

🚨 BREAKING 2: Inside France’s ‘Chaos Inc’ franchise of communist groups, labor unions and global activists - Fox News

🙄 DRIVING NEWS: Trump team defends Russia energy moves but offers contradictory reasons - Axios

👀 NEWSY: OpenAI bugging suspect communicated with Saudi royal on WhatsApp days before arrest - CNBC

‼️ NOTABLE: Elon Musk vows to give SpaceX shares to every child in America in 2027 - NY Post

🔥 DEEP DIVE: The Axis of Upheaval Goes to War - Foreign Affairs

🇮🇱 HEADLINE: Trump gave Netanyahu his "Complete and Total Endorsement" nine days before Israel's Oct. 27 election. - Axios

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Riots in France

More than half a million people participated in increasingly violent “cost of living” protests across France this weekend, bringing the total of looted or vandalized businesses to more than 3,000 across the country.

Details: Authorities admitted they have “lost control” in major cities and will attempt to impose a partial curfew later tonight, with more than 2,400 people arrested in the past few days, according to Macron.

In Paris, the iconic Louvre Museum shut down as protesters announced a blockade of the historic site.

Italy, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland issued travel advisories for any of their citizens in France.

The crisis has unnerved investors, sparking a debt selloff that sent France’s 10-year-bond yield to a 14-year high.

The big scoop: A Fox News investigation found the increasingly violent protests were the result of 54 organizations across a sprawling network of “communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labor unions, Palestine-solidarity organizations and international media outlets working to transform grievances into a full-blown revolt against capitalism, government austerity and military spending.”

How we got here: What started as a “student revolt” has morphed into a riot over the “Omnicause.” Read my morning piece on the topic here and note this reaction from a fellow progressive whose business was destroyed: