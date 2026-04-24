Welcome! I am off, in Vegas golfing today. Dan Mandis is filling in for me.

🚨BREAKING: DOJ drops criminal probe of Fed Chair Powell CNBC

🩺 RECOVERING: Israeli PM Netanyahu announces he was diagnosed, treated for prostate cancer Fox News

🔫 IN DEFENSE: Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing deadly force to defend property WKRN.com

🌪️ WILD WEATHER: Tornado roars through Enid, Oklahoma, destroys homes, forces Air Force base to close CBS News

🎲 BET ON IT: Las Vegas Mayor vows to not to let Vegas resemble cities in California notorious for encampments. KTNV.com

🦴 NOT AS WEIRD AS THE HEADLINE: A dog-themed dive bar, where people can drink out of dog bowls, is opening in Denver Fox 31 Denver

📉 MORE JOB LOSSES: Meta says it will lay off 10% of its workforce NBC News

📺 LOCAL TV FIGHT: Nexstar Is Appealing A Court Order Blocking Its Massive Merger of Local ABC, CBS, FOX, & NBC Stations Cord Cutter News

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