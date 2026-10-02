Welcome! Weather grounded Marine One in Texas last night, so President Trump told the Secret Service to "get your asses in that car" and rode the Beast 90 minutes through the rain to Durant, Oklahoma, taking the stage nearly two hours late to a soaked crowd that waited for him. - KTEN (free)

📉 JOBS WHIFF: The economy added just 29,000 jobs in September against expectations near 90,000, unemployment ticked up to 4.2%, and July was revised to an outright loss. - Yahoo Finance (free)

‼️ WHAT I’M READING: Anthropic tried to convince the pope that Claude is a person. - NYT (free)

🔥 NOTABLE: What Democratic Voters Actually Think of the Party, the DSA and the Midterms - WSJ (free)

⛈️ STUNNING: Dodge City, Kansas experienced a near 1,000-year rainfall event yesterday. - X

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The Captain Speaks

The FlyDubai captain recounted his heroic efforts to save more than 100 lives by opening the door to the cockpit while being stabbed, “I knew the aircraft was going down”