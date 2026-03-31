Welcome! Dem. Eric Swalwell really doesn’t want the investigation into his relationship with a Chinese spy released to the public.

‼️ OUTRAGE: Chicago Bulls waive Jaden Ivey after he called NBA’s Pride Month celebration ‘unrighteousness’ - Fox News

🔥 LOL: Newsom administration won’t say how much Kamala Harris’ CHP security detail is costing California taxpayers - KCRA

🏌️‍♂️ NEWS: Tiger Woods was looking at phone, showed ‘signs of impairment’ at the time of crash, police say - NBC

🚨 QUESTION: Who Is Spying on America’s Nuclear Triad? - The Atlantic

💥 STUNNING: A mural in Providence, Rhode Island, painted on private property to honor a victim brutally killed by an illegal alien, has been dismissed by a leading mayoral candidate as something that “does not reflect our values.” - X

😂 LOL: Essex police pause facial recognition camera use after study finds racial bias - The Guardian

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