🔥 STUNNING: The Average Cost of a Family Health Insurance Plan Is Now $27,000 - WSJ (free)

🗑️ OUCH: DNC pays $1.6 million more for Kamala Harris’ campaign debt - Axios

⛽️ CHEAP: Gas prices lowest per gallon since 2020 - KOMU

🚨 DISTURBING: The Chinese Communist Party arrested a local pastor in one of its largest crackdowns in decades. - X

‼️ CALIFORNIA: California insurers set to charge homeowners for L.A. County fire costs - LA Times

🙄 UM, WHAT: Luigi Mangione was clawed by seven Thai ladyboys during a mysterious disappearance months before murdering the United Healthcare CEO - Dailymail

➡️ HAPPENING NOW: Automaker Group Warns Nexperia Chip Supply Issue Could Quickly Disrupt US Production As Dutch Gov Sieze Company - US News, CNBC & Dutch Government

