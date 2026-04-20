Welcome! Hopefully, you had a better weekend than the Parachuter at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Spring Football Game.

🌎 MUST WATCH: Check this iPhone footage of the far side of the moon from the astronaut who commanded Artemis II.

👀 MUST READ: Pancreatic cancer mRNA vaccine shows lasting results in an early trial - NBC

‼️ OUTRAGE: The Washington Post is declaring war on classical education.

🔥 STUNNING: ‘Anchor babies’ reach nearly 10% of all US births - NY Post

🇷🇺 NOTABLE: Putin finally admits Russia’s economy is in trouble - Fortune

‼️ OUTRAGE: The father in Shreveport who murdered seven of his own children over the weekend had previously received only probation for a shooting outside a school.

🚢 STRANDED: These are the six cruise ships that were stuck in the Persian Gulf for 47 days.

📺 POWERFUL: During a CNN interview with Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, Anderson Cooper realized he had seen a video of their son being abducted by Hamas. After the interview, Anderson informed the family. - X

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