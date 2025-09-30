Welcome! A 12-foot alligator was captured at a McDonald's in Macon, Georgia, with duct tape and shoestrings.

🚨 BREAKING: White House to Announce ‘TrumpRx’ Drug-Buying Website, and Deal With Pfizer - WSJ (free)

📈 ODDS: The live odds of a government shutdown. - Polymarket

👀 MUST READ: Chip Roy’s message on government shutdown. - X

📺 MUST WATCH: Heading into a potential shutdown, Democrats think their leaders & party are weak, weak, weak. - CNN

🔥 BAD IDEA: Ohio has introduced a new bill that would allow utility companies to automatically adjust customer thermostats in order to reduce load on the power grid “during periods of high demand”. - X

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.