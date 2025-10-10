Welcome! Trevor Noah finds it “funny” that Charlie Kirk was shot while defending guns.

🚨 NEWS: NY AG Letitia James indicted on federal bank fraud, false claims charges - NY Post

🔥 HEADLINE: Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Corina Machado, despite calls for Trump to receive the award - Fox News

👀 MUST READ: How Trump’s Upside-Down Diplomacy Delivered a Major Foreign-Policy Victory - WSJ (free)

‼️ THIS MAN IS DUMB: “There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa.” - Jimmy Kimmel

🙄 WHAT IS WRONG WITH RFK: Circumcision ‘highly likely’ linked to autism, RFK Jr. says in wild new Tylenol claim - NY Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.