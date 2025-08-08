Welcome! Passengers panicked when a slide shattered on the world’s largest cruise ship.

🚨 PELOSI: Nancy Pelosi says sex changes for trans kids is something she's working for 'at the national level' - Fox News

📺 MUST WATCH: Greg Gutfeld joined Jimmy Fallon last night. - X

➡️ NEWS: OpenAI launches GPT-5, a potential barometer for whether AI hype is justified - AP

🔥 JAIL: Fairfax County Public Schools arranged and paid for abortions for two underage students without notifying the parents. - X

✅ TRUMP: US brokers a deal between long-hostile Armenia and Azerbaijan - Politico

🚨 BREAKING: DOJ opens investigation into New York AG's office that brought fraud case against Trump - NBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.