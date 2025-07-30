Welcome! You’re having a better day than Rep. Tim Burchett, who was “accidentally kicked by a horse” and broke a few ribs.

❌ OUT: Greene says she’s not running for Georgia governor - The Hill

🔥 NEW: Is Pete Hegseth going to run for Governor of Tennessee? - NBC

🚨 STUNNING: One of the most popular Democratic podcasts is openly calling for the US to defund Israel. - X

😳 WNBA: Someone threw a bright green dildo onto the court of a WNBA game last night and the announcer was speechless. - X

😂 LOL: Weather Service Assures North Dakotans There Is ‘No Threat’ of Tsunami in Landlocked State - Mediaite

🇺🇦 UKRAINE: Russia has rejected Trump’s new 10-day deadline to negotiate an end to the war.

GDP

The US economy stunned economists by growing 3% in the second quarter of 2025. The news beat analysts’ expectations of 2.3% and drastically outperformed the negative 0.5% decline seen in the first quarter of the year. This was the reaction on CNBC this morning:

Anti-Israel Bias

The New York Times published a disturbing story last week about childhood starvation in Gaza and cited the anecdotal case of Mohammed Zakaria al Mutawaq. The 18-month-old appeared deeply malnourished and was used as the poster child for Democrats to rail against Israel’s war in Gaza.

However, new details have emerged showing that Mohammed Zakaria al Mutawaq has a series of pre-existing health problems, explaining his frail figure. The boy’s mother indicated that her son suffers from a “muscle disorder” for which he receives specialized nutrition and physical therapy. Additionally, a separate news outlet highlighted Mohammed's older brother, who was intentionally cropped out of the original picture published by the Times.

Instead of issuing a major retraction on The Times’ homepage or on their major social platforms, The New York Times used their smallest social media profile to issue an update:

Tsunami

One of the strongest earthquakes in recorded history struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia late last night. The quake was later upgraded to a stunning 8.8 magnitude and sent tsunami warnings from Japan to Southern California.

13-foot waves were recorded in Kamchatka, but many other regions only saw minor action.

New Texas Congressional map will create five districts Trump carried by double digits

Texas Republicans would create five House seats that President Donald Trump carried by 10 or more points in November through a redrawn Congressional map to be released Wednesday, according to a person close to the process who was granted anonymity to discuss a map not yet public.

Four of the GOP’s pickup opportunities reside in majority-Hispanic districts.

The new map — created at Trump’s urging — stands to upend the midterms next year and give Republicans an opportunity to cling to their razor-thin House majority. The GOP’s success depends on the party maintaining its gains among Hispanic voters, a demographic shift that helped Trump reclaim the White House. The contours of the new map were first reported by Punchbowl News.

Full story at Politico.

Stronger Than Fentanyl: A Drug You’ve Never Heard of Is Killing Hundreds Every Year

Fentanyl fueled the worst drug crisis the West has ever seen. Now, an even more dangerous drug is wreaking havoc faster than authorities can keep up.

The looming danger is an emerging wave of highly potent synthetic opioids called nitazenes, which often pack a far stronger punch than fentanyl. Nitazenes have already killed hundreds of people in Europe and left law enforcement and scientists scrambling to detect them in the drug supply and curb their spread.

The opioids, most of which originate in China, are so strong that even trace amounts can trigger a fatal overdose. They have been found mixed into heroin and recreational drugs, counterfeit painkillers and antianxiety medication. Their enormous risk is only dawning on authorities.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Trump Takes Aim at India on Trade

President Trump is applying fresh pressure to U.S. trading partners, singling out India for its links to Moscow.

In a social-media post early Wednesday, Trump said goods from India would face 25% tariffs, and the country would also be penalized for buying Russian arms and energy. The Indian rupee sank against the dollar.

More broadly, the president said he won't extend Friday's deadline for higher tariffs to kick in on countries that haven't secured deals—a group that includes Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

Full story at WSJ (paywall).

