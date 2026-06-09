Welcome! The Spurs stunned the Knicks 115–111 at Madison Square Garden, cutting New York’s Finals lead to 2–1 as President Trump watched.

🔥 CALIFORNIA CHAOS: California has only counted 82% of the vote seven days after last week’s election. - NBC

❌ NEWS: Nithya Raman advances over Spencer Pratt to face L.A. Mayor Karen Bass in a runoff - NBC

📺 STUNNING: Scott Pelley compares the new management style at CBS to “your spouse being murdered.” X

🚨 BREAKING: A U.S. Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz; Trump says both crew members are fine and a report is coming today — NYT (free)

📕 NOTABLE: Small Business Optimism slipped again to 95.3 last month, with the uncertainty index spiking - Reuters

‼️ RECORD: Moral acceptability of changing one’s gender hits new record low - Gallup

🇮🇷 UPDATE: Live Updates: Trump says Iran deal possible in 2 or 3 days as Israel and Hezbollah keep fighting - CBS

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Platner

Democrats in Maine are expected to nominate Graham Platner today to take on Susan Collins in November. Consider this piece from Genevieve McDonald, a former Maine state representative, who is the former political director of Platner’s campaign in Maine.

I became Graham Platner’s political director in August 2025 as he launched a bid for the Democratic Senate primary in Maine. Taking the job meant leaving a position as a senior policy adviser at a government relations firm in the state, but I thought that Platner and I shared the same goal: fighting for the working people of Maine. I quit the campaign in October, disturbed by what I learned about the candidate and concerned about his potential impact on the Democratic Party’s prospects in my home state. As Tuesday’s primary arrives, I want to make clear what transpired since August and why my concerns have only grown. Advocating for the working people of Maine has driven me since my days as a commercial lobster boat captain and continued to drive me as a state legislator. I support my local community today by serving as the school board chair. Graham Platner is not someone who would be good for Maine or for the country.

Full story at Washington Post (free, I think).

The Fed’s Problem Is Not Going Away