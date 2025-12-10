Welcome! The daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of her mother, who remains in hiding for opposing Nicolás Maduro. Her last public appearance was 11 months ago.

🔥 MUST READ: “Progressives used to view schools as engines of social mobility. Now they seem resigned to their failure.” - Jonathan Chait

🚨 OUTRAGE: Family furious as Kentucky child killer freed 9 years early for ‘good behavior’ — only to be quickly re-arrested - NY Post

👀 GOOD: Foreign tourists could be required to disclose 5 years of social media histories under Trump administration plan - NBC

🦖 WOW: Scientists Document Over 16,000 Footprints in the World’s Most Extensive Dinosaur Tracksite - GNN

‼️ IS HE OK: This most unhinged Trump post… ever? - X

Crockett

Jasmine Crockett had a rough night on CNN with Jake Tapper. Now go read this piece on how Republicans brilliantly worked behind the scenes to push Cockett into the race.

Panic

Democrats flipped a bright red Georgia House District and won the Miami mayor’s race last night in a pair of high-profile victories that have kicked Republican panic into overdrive.

Georgia: Eric Gisler (D) has defeated Mack Guest IV (R) in Georgia HD-121 in a shocking upset that wasn’t on either party’s radar.

Gisler ( D) ran for the same seat last year and lost by 22 points. Guest ( R) was backed by Brian Kemp and other local leaders in the bright red House District that Donald Trump won by double digits in November.

Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, dickishly noted, “There are 17 Georgia House districts that were more Democratic than this one last year. Republicans should be very worried.”

Miami: Eileen Higgins (D) has defeated Emilio Gonzalez (R) to become the next mayor of Miami.

While the race is technically nonpartisan, the partisan lines were clear. Endorsements from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Rick Scott to back Gonzalez resulted in a disturbing 19-point blowout that has Republicans questioning the recent Hispanic shift to the right.

While this is being described as the first Democrat to be elected in Miami in 30 years, that’s not quite true. Manny Diaz was the independent mayor of Miami throughout the 2000s but was widely considered a Democrat before chairing the Florida Democratic Party upon leaving office.

PROBLEM : China’s DeepSeek Uses Banned Nvidia Chips for AI Model, Report Says

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has relied on Nvidia Corp. chips that are banned in the country to develop an upcoming AI model, according to a new report in The Information.

Nvidia’s Blackwell chips were smuggled into China through countries that permitted their sale, The Information reported, citing unnamed sources. More specifically, DeepSeek tapped chips that were installed in data centers in unspecified countries, then dismantled and shipped to China after clearing inspection by companies developing server equipment, The Information said.

The US bans the sale of these advanced semiconductors to China, which has led AI developers there to access the hardware through data centers located outside of the mainland or subterfuge. In November, US prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals and two US citizens with a scheme to ship chips to China by way of Malaysia using a fake real estate business.

Full story at Bloomberg (free).

Paramount Feeling Confident?

BREAKING : Justice Department can unseal records from Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case, judge says

Secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case can be made public, a judge ruled Wednesday, joining two other judges in granting the Justice Department’s requests to unseal material from investigations into the late financier’s sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the material under wraps, citing a new law that requires the government to open its files on Epstein and his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell. The judge previously cautioned that the 70 or so pages of grand jury materials slated for release are hardly revelatory and “merely a hearsay snippet” of Epstein’s conduct.

On Tuesday, another Manhattan federal judge ordered the release of records from Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case. Last week, a judge in Florida approved the unsealing of transcripts from an abandoned Epstein federal grand jury investigation in the 2000s.

Full story at AP.

NYT : Overmatched

This is from The New York Times (paywall) Overmatched series.

SOMETHING STRANGE HAPPENED at the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China in a mansion south of San Francisco on Nov. 15, 2023. After a working lunch, as the two leaders rose to leave, an aide to Mr. Xi signaled to one of the Chinese president’s bodyguards, who approached the table, took a small bottle out of his pocket and quickly sprayed down every surface that Mr. Xi had touched, including what remained of the almond meringue cake on his dessert plate.

The purpose, the Americans concluded, was to remove any trace of Mr. Xi’s DNA that his hosts might collect and exploit. “This is the way they’re thinking,” said an official who attended the meeting, “that you could design a disease that would only affect one person.” To the handful of U.S. officials who were there, it was a sobering coda to an otherwise successful summit: Even as Beijing and Washington pursue diplomacy, the pace of technological change is deepening suspicion and fear between the two sides.

DAILYMAIL : Putin’s plots to slaughter Western civilians

Putin has been accused of orchestrating a chilling continent-wide sabotage campaign including a plot to blow up cargo flights bound for the United States.

Security services say the latest revelations show the Kremlin is no longer just waging war on Ukraine, but secretly targeting the West after attempting to burn down shopping centres, poison water supplies and plant sleeper agents in Europe.

Various fires and explosions around the continent – including a blaze at an east London Ukrainian-owned warehouse – have been pinned on Putin.

Full story at Dailymail.

WSJ : Navy Strikes Deal With Palantir for AI Overhaul of Submarine Maintenance

The U.S. Navy has awarded Palantir Technologies a contract valued at hundreds of millions of dollars to manage the supply chain of its nuclear submarine fleet in the hope of reducing maintenance downtime.

The deal marks an expansion of the company’s work with the U.S. military in a sector that is a high priority for the Trump administration.

The contract will initially focus on submarines and could expand to other types of vessels, including aircraft carriers and jet fighters, Navy Secretary John Phelan said Tuesday.

Palantir’s software is designed to give the Navy more visibility into its supply chain, by replacing workers needed to manually track parts using spreadsheets, and better predict when parts are needed, according to the Navy and the company. Palantir Chief Executive Alex Karp said manually tracking parts takes roughly 20,000 man-hours.

Full story at WSJ (free).

