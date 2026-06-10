Welcome! An Air Canada pilot was arrested this morning for flying hundreds of flights for more than 17 years without a pilot's license in what investigators described as an elaborate fraud that “reads like a movie script.”

😂 NOMINATED: Graham Platner won the Democratic Senate primary in Maine last night with 72% of the vote.

🚨 CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Eight days after California’s election, only 90% of the vote has been counted. - NBC

💰 OUCH: May inflation came in at 4.2% year-over-year this morning — the hottest since April 2023, with energy driving over 60% of the monthly increase. - BLS (free)

‼️ METCALF: Austin Metcalf’s dad goes scorched earth on Karmelo Anthony, demands son’s killer look him in the eye - NY Post

📺 MUST WATCH: Dimwitted Jasmine Crocket defended Karmelo Anthony, saying the knife he used to kill Metcalf “was not a deadly weapon.” - X

👀 MUST READ: Graham Platner’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight - The Free Press

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Iran

The U.S. launched airstrikes against Iran early Wednesday morning in response to the Iranian attack on an American Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The two crew members were rescued by an unmanned drone boat — the first sea-drone rescue in U.S. military history.

According to Trey Yingst at Fox News, the drone lodged between the two pilots in the helicopter but did not detonate. The pilots quickly brought the helicopter down into the water, not knowing whether the drone would explode. Trump called it a "miracle."

Both are fine, but Trump put the blame squarely on Iran and promised a response.

Tehran fired missiles and drones toward countries in the region that host U.S. forces, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. There were no immediate reports of impacts, only weapons interceptions.

The U.S. military said its jets struck Iranian targets, including air defenses and radar sites near the waterway, as a “proportional response” to the downing of the American Apache helicopter.

Trump seemed not to like the “proportional response” language from CENTCOM and released this clip of The West Wing on social media: