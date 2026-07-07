Welcome! Belgium crushed the United States in a lopsided 4-1 defeat in Seattle last night.

🚨 BREAKING: Manhattan high-rise evacuated as officials warn of potential collapse - Fox News

🗳️ UNRAVELING: Maine Democrat Graham Platner says he's "reflecting on the best path forward" after a former girlfriend accused him of sexual assault - NBC News

‼️ THIS: Graham Platner accuser Lyndsey Fifield blasts NY Times after rape claim against Dem Senate candidate - NY Post

🔥 NOTABLE: The former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee was arrested in Alabama on drug charges. - TMZ & X

🇮🇷 HEADLINE: The Elaborate Pageant of Khamenei’s Funeral, in Photos - TIME

🚀 THE LATEST: Tanker set ablaze after being struck by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran mourns Khamenei - NBC

⚖️ IN COURT: Erika Kirk and Charlie’s parents confronted accused assassin Tyler Robinson as his five-day preliminary hearing opened in Provo; day two resumes this morning - Fox News

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