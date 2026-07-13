Welcome! Conor McGregor walked away with $30 million, or $435,000 per second, following his injury-plagued performance at UFC 329.

🔥 JUST IN: Trump recommends Lindsey Graham’s sister fill his Senate seat - Politico

🇮🇷 AGAIN: Iran launched ANOTHER plot to kill President Trump. - CNN

‼️ GO READ THIS: Inside Israel’s Secret Operation to Cultivate Ahmadinejad - NYT (free)

🚨 BREAKING: United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by the Justice Department. - CNBC

➡️ HEADLINE: Exposed docs reveal why Tim Walz board awarded repeat child rapist pardon: ‘No future’ - Fox News

😂 NEW: The first female MLB umpire is turning out to be a disaster. - Yahoo & X

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.