Welcome! Chick-fil-A is testing a chicken & waffles breakfast sandwich.

‼️ WOW: John Fetterman: I saved a teenager from jumping off a bridge - The Times

👀 MUST READ: For Too Many American Kids, Math Isn’t Adding Up - Bloomberg (free)

📺 MUST WATCH: Scott Galloway: “If a man hasn’t married a woman by the time he’s 30. There’s a 1 in 3 chance he’s going to be a substance abuser.” - X

🚙 NEWS: Ford partners with Amazon for dealers to sell used vehicles online - CNBC

🚨 AGAIN: Ted Cruz sets stage for 2028 run with Tucker jabs - Axios

🔥 HEADLINE: Bigwig on Zohran Mamdani’s transition team railed against Jews, questioned gay rights in vile unearthed posts - NY Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Quote of the day: