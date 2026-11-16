Welcome! AAA predicts that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving next week.

🚨 BREAKING: Lindsay Clancy will face retrial in March over the strangulation deaths of her three children - NBC

🔥 TODAY: Trump heads to Asia for a first-ever sit-down with Xi and Putin together - NPR

🇮🇷 NOW: Map Shows US Military Buildup Around Iran as Third Carrier Arrives - Newsweek

💻 COMEBACK?: Days after quitting Nvidia over reported affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and a subordinate, Jensen Huang is said to be weighing a return as CEO. Treasury Secretary Bessent wants a “dramatic shake-up” instead. - Yahoo Finance & WSJ (free)

🧑‍⚖️ JUST IN: Supreme Court rejects Trump appeal defending diversity-related grant cuts - Reuters

🏷️ NEWS: Anthropic, the maker of Claude, will IPO on Thursday at a price point of $70 to $78 per share. - CNBC

🥊 FIGHT: John Fetterman told Fox News a Van Hollen win in the Senate Democratic leadership race could be his red line for leaving the party. - The Hill

👀 WHAT I’M READING: Lutnick Pushed to Weaken Chip Rules That Overlap With His Family Business - NYT (free)

‼️ WHAT WE’RE ALL THINKING: Could everything be broken? Grounded jets, Microsoft outage, AI chaos make some wonder - AP

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What a headline:

How a Routine Upgrade Crippled American Air Travel