Welcome! The world’s top hockey prospect was charged with felony assault. Turns out, he was just defending his mom.

🚨 TRUMP: Iranian supreme leader ‘should be very worried’ - JI

❌ MUST READ: Wes Moore Says the KKK Chased His Great-Grandfather Out of South Carolina. Historical Records Tell a Different Story. - WFB

🏈 FOOTBALL: The NFL says these weird-looking helmets prevent concussions. The company that makes them makes no such claim.

₿ NEWS: Bitcoin drops below $70,000 as sell-off continues - CNBC

‼️ PROBLEM: GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk becomes 29th House Republican to not seek reelection - The Hill

🔥 SANDERS’ SLUSH FUND: Bernie Sanders spent over $550K in 2025 campaign funds on private jets - NY Post

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.