😂 OUCH: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had another disastrous day in yesterday’s SCOTUS oral arguments.
🔥 BREAKING: Judge grants Justice Department request to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell records in sex trafficking case - Politico
📺 FULL INTERVIEW: Politico’s Dasha Burns sat down with Donald Trump for a 45-minute interview.
‼️ NOT A JOKE: Rep. Crockett proposes no taxes for black people - X
🚨 DISTURBING: ICE warns Illinois is releasing violent criminal illegal aliens despite detainers, risking public safety - Fox News
👀 NEWSY: Dems face a Tea Party-style revolt in Texas and beyond - Axios
