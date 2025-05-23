Welcome! A man in Norway woke up to a 443-foot cargo ship in his front yard.

🙄 IS THIS A JOKE? NBC ran a story about White Nationalism the day after a progressive gunned down two Israelis in DC.

👀 WHAT: Dad of suspected terrorist Elias Rodriguez was invited to Trump address by left-wing Democratic lawmaker - NY Post

🔥IMPORTANT: Casey Means is not fit to be surgeon general - Me at World Magazine.

⛽️ NEWS: Gas prices hit 4-year low ahead of Memorial Day weekend - NY Post

📺 SCOTT BESSENT: "We can both grow the economy and control the debt." - X

🇮🇷 TODAY: The fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran will take place today in Rome.

