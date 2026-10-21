Welcome! Republicans believe they are in for an historic wipe out on November 3rd. New New York Times polling, which everyone in DC pays attention to in midterms because it generally captures midterms well, shows their fears are well founded. - NY Times

🚨 IMPEACHMENT RUMORS. Up first, and perhaps before even the end of the year, Thomas Massie intends to offer up articles of impeachment for Pete Hegseth. Some Republicans are willing to go along with it. - Puck

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Two men re-arrested on suspicion of assisting Iran intelligence after RAF Fairford incident - BBC

🤡 LIES. Peggy Flannigan, who will probably be Minnesota’s next Senator, lied about her background. - WSJ

‼️ MUST READ: The Hidden China Alliance Of America’s Most Powerful Law Firms - Daily Wire

🇺🇦 BFD: Zelensky is willing to accept a loss of land for peace, according to an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox.

🍷 FRAUD?: House Oversight Chairman James Comer says the California winery owned by Ilhan Omar’s husband was shut down over fraud. - Fox News

🤐 OUCH: President Trump refuses to endorse JD Vance for 2028 and says “we’ve never talked about it.” - Aaron Rupar

🇷🇺 RELEASED: Russia says it has freed American teacher Stephen Hubbard as Steve Witkoff arrives in St. Petersburg. - NBC News / CNN

⚖️ COURT PACKING: Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico says the Supreme Court “needs to be overhauled.” - America

🗳️ ELECTIONS: Los Angeles County admits in a court filing it has no way to verify the citizenship of voters and relies on attestation alone. - Bill Melugin

🏀 SCIENCE: The WNBA commissioner tells Republican lawmakers that Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White cannot play in the WNBA because they are “both men.” - Jackson Thompson

🇨🇦 TARIFFS: An American food importer is suing the Trump administration over 50% tariffs on Canadian goods. - Fox Business

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Check out my buddy Leland Vittert’s War Notes. Free preview below:

Quote of the day:

"I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. But it's never been my thing. But I looked at his ass. I said, 'His ass, shit, it's like a pile of muscle.' Then I looked at his legs and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.'" -Donald Trump on Ohio Senator John Husted

The Fall of Christianity Today

Christianity Today has always had internal drama. It has gone too far now.

The publication’s chief operating officer, Nicole Massie Martin, opened her presentation with a Bible verse from the Old Testament about rejoicing even in dark times, “though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food.” Then Thomas Addington, the interim president, delivered a blunt message: Christianity Today’s reputation as a staid voice of intellectual centrist evangelicalism — embodied by its proximity to Wheaton College in Illinois — had to change. Christianity Today needed to be less like Wheaton and more like TikTok, Mr. Addington told his staff, according to several people who attended the meeting. Warning that layoffs were coming, he ended his presentation with a prayer. A senior editor left the room in tears. Fourteen months later, more than half of the 79 employees at that time have either been laid off or resigned, including an editor in chief and four of the company’s longest-tenured journalists.

The latest is a retracted, then republished article, that claims Elisabeth Elliot, who died in 2015 and cannot now defend herself, was bisexual. It is true that Elliot, in the 1960’s, was a “free spirit,” however, there is actually no substantive evidence, including within Christianity Today, that she had sexual relations with a woman. It is all speculation.

For those who do not know Elliot is a famous Christian evangelical whose husband, Jim, was murdered while attempting to share the gospel with the Waorani people of eastern Ecuador.

Gossip is a sin and Christianity Today has decided, in the TikTok age, it is a permissible sin because the publication needs clicks. That is unfortunate.

Below the fold: Ramasway is imploding; a winery made Ilhan Omar a fortune, but it might have just been on paper; the President won’t endorse J.D. Vance (for now); and James Talarico and Elena Kagan suddenly have real problems with the Supreme Court. Also, a huge admission from Los Angeles on who might be voting in their elections.