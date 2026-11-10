Welcome! Amazon’s Ring just released a flying security drone to patrol homes and businesses.

🗳️ TODAY: House Republicans pick their next leader this afternoon by secret ballot. It is Steve Scalise against Jim Jordan, a rematch of the 2023 speaker fight. - AP

📈 MARKETS: The Dow jumped 1,104 points Monday and the S&P 500 had its best day since April 8, putting the Dow back above its Election Day close. - CNBC

🕵️ STUNNING: Nvidia fell more than 4% on a day everything else rallied after it was confirmed that CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy. - CNBC (free)

💰 BIG NUMBER: Anthropic set its IPO price range at $70 to $78 a share, raising up to about $64 billion at a valuation north of $1 trillion. - NBC News

🌴 REJECTED: California voters killed Prop 40, the one-time 5% billionaire wealth tax, even in a blue wave year. - Fox Business

👀 WHAT I’M READING: How the ‘blue tsunami’ crested in North Carolina - Roll Call

↘️ DROPPING: Gas dipped below $4/gallon for the first time since July. - X

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Inflation Is Back, and Voters Are Feeling It