Welcome! Two days after election day, California has only processed 56% of the vote.

🚨 BREAKING: Former Trump adviser John Bolton expected to plead guilty over mishandling classified documents - ABC

‼️ STUNNING: Dems replace ‘mother’ with ‘gestating parent’ in latest woke rewrite of NY law - NY Post

🔥 REVOLT: Biden lets slip he plans to release his own book just two months before the midterms. - X

📺 HARRY ENTEN: Americans have one message for the Bidens: Go away. - X

😂 HEADLINE: Cop arrested, fired for allegedly pointing gun at fellow officer for microwaving fish at police station - NY Post

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High Minded Mythology

Susan Collins is the most centrist member of the United States Senate. Consider this:

She helped Barack Obama advance his agenda.

She voted for both Obama and Biden’s Supreme Court Justices.

She voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial and has more often opposed Trump nominees for the Executive Branch than Biden’s picks.

She is who the Democrats say they want Republicans to be like, until now.

Now, she’s a Trump enabler and advancing authoritarianism. These are the things Democrats tell themselves to justify voting for a Nazi turned communist. They must make Collins into Platner and Platner into Collins. It is what they do.

Democrats long supported Ted Kennedy, who killed a woman and, with Chris Dodd, was known to form “Senator sandwiches” where they pressured female lobbyists into sexual ordeals. They elevated Robert Byrd, who had been a leader of the KKK. The justified support for Bill Clinton, insisting his pressuring interns for sex did not matter so long as he governed to the Left’s benefit. Democrats like to pretend Trump is some extraordinary exception to the rule. But the people who call Trump a Nazi are actually trying to beat the most centrist member of the Senate with a man bearing the Nazi symbol of the death camp guards.

Congressional Problems

Donald Trump is facing problems in both chambers of Congress.