Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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bumpy364
Sep 30

Majority of Americans want price controls? Set the price you are willing to pay and don't go over it. If the government sets it, it won't be available for you to purchase it at any price unless you wait in long line...

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Unaffiliated
Sep 30

Price controls don’t work. However, there is room for a pragmatic America. Sadly DC politicians seemed to be managed by the extremes on both sides so being pragmatic is thrown aside. Does government need to control everything? Is there truly no room for reworking social security, Medicare or Medicaid? Is there no middle ground for reforming ACA? We collectively prefer to hit a wall first so put on your helmet.

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