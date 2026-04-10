Welcome! I am at The Masters today, but the Show Notes must go on.

🚀 TONIGHT: Artemis II splashes down off the coast of San Diego tonight at 8:07 PM.

‼️ OUCH: Consumer sentiment hits record low, inflation fears rise amid Iran war - CNBC

🔥 TRUTH SOCIAL: Trump went after Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones - X

👉 QUOTE: "We intentionally ran him over...don't shoot at cops." - X

🚨 NOTABLE: Negative views of Israel, Netanyahu continue to rise among Americans – especially young people - Pew Research

⛳️ LOL: Robert MacIntyre Has Reportedly Been ‘Reprimanded’ By Masters Officials Because He Gave The 15th Hole A Middle Finger After A Quadruple Bogey - Barstool

👂 LISTEN: Jeff Katz is filling in for me today. Listen live here.