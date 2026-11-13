Welcome! SpaceX is launching a completely reusable rocket for the first time ever today between 5:45 and 7:00 PM EST.

‼️ MASSIVE HEADLINE: Vance confronts a new political reality: 2028 ‘may not be his time’ - CNN

👀 WHAT I’M READING: Jensen Huang Is a White House Scandal - Peggy Noonan

🇨🇳 IMPORTANT: While many Americans resist, China embraces AI data center boom - CBS

🔥 NEWS: Chris Van Hollen to Challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader - WSJ (free)

❌ TRENDING: Everything you need to know about the ongoing Microsoft outage. - CBS

😳 QUOTEABLE: “Multiple U.S. sailors assigned to Congress’s medical office were recently reassigned amid a Pentagon inspector general investigation into how staff performed their duties — which at least one sailor alleged included clipping lawmakers’ toenails.” - Navy Times

🫏 CALLED: Democrat Cindy Holscher has won the Kansas governor's race over Trump-backed Republican Ty Masterson, the one governorship Republicans were most expected to flip. - Fox News (free)

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Howard Lutnick on the Chopping Block