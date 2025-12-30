THE SHOW NOTES: HUD uncovers questionable payments, Venezuela strike and Is NY stealing property?
Good afternoon! Fox Business reports that Biden-era rental assistance included payments to dead tenants and noncitizens according to HUD - Read more here
🪙 PAY RAISE: Hourly minimum wage set to hit $17 in NYC — see if mandatory pay is rising in your state - NY Post
🧑🦯 NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Leftist Australian Gov’t Rejects Growing Demands for National Probe into Antisemitism - Breitbart
🍰 FEEDING THE GIANT: Softbank has fully funded $40 billion investment in OpenAI - CNBC
💻 LOGGING OFF: New York governor signs bill requiring warning labels on addictive social media platforms - Jurist News
🗞️ END OF AN ERA: After 157 years, The Atlanta Journal Constitution prints its last physical newspaper tomorrow. - AJC
🚪KINDLY LEAVE: Meet the Montana GOP lawmakers who were kicked out of their party for voting with Democrats - CBS News
🌡️ NEW YEAR’S WEATHER: How will your region wrap up 2025 and ring in the new year? Fox Weather
🎧 LISTEN: Jeff Katz is filling in today on the radio. Listen live here.