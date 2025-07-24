THE SHOW NOTES: Hulk Hogan, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeff Bezos, United Health, Pam Bondi, & Columbia Caves
Welcome! Jeff Bezos wants to buy CNBC.
🚨 BREAKING 1: Hulk Hogan is dead at 71. - TMZ
🚨 BREAKING 2: UnitedHealth says it is cooperating with DOJ investigation into Medicare billing practices - CNBC
‼️ NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell expected to meet with DOJ today - ABC
🔥 HAPPENING NOW: Gaza ceasefire talks in limbo as Israel recalls negotiators - Axios
🚀 LOL: American Eagle stock jumped 18% after a new ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.
💥 DISTURBING: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached in Microsoft SharePoint Hack - Bloomberg (free)
❌ NFL: The Jets just lost their quarterback on the first day of practice. - X
😂 MUST WATCH: The Browns unveiled a new element and the camera guy went overboard.
