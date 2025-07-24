Welcome! Jeff Bezos wants to buy CNBC.

🚨 BREAKING 1: Hulk Hogan is dead at 71. - TMZ

🚨 BREAKING 2: UnitedHealth says it is cooperating with DOJ investigation into Medicare billing practices - CNBC

‼️ NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell expected to meet with DOJ today - ABC

🔥 HAPPENING NOW: Gaza ceasefire talks in limbo as Israel recalls negotiators - Axios

🚀 LOL: American Eagle stock jumped 18% after a new ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.

💥 DISTURBING: Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached in Microsoft SharePoint Hack - Bloomberg (free)

❌ NFL: The Jets just lost their quarterback on the first day of practice. - X

😂 MUST WATCH: The Browns unveiled a new element and the camera guy went overboard.

