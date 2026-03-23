Welcome! ICE has arrived at 13 airports around the country.

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The Pain Is The Point. Democrats are giddy that Trump is sending in ICE and think the long lines at airports are helping them.

🌮TACO? The President has said he is putting off attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure because of productive talks. Iran says no talks are happening. But it sounds like talks are happening with some part of the regime.

⚖️SCOTUS Has Mail. The United States Supreme Court is hearing a case today on whether ballots received after Election Day should be counted. The conservatives sound very skeptical of allowing the practice to continue.

Sad. An Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia last night. The two pilots were killed.

HACK ALERT. Scott MacFarlane made a big stink about leaving CBS News because of the editorial direction of Bari Weiss. Fellow members of the press heralded Scott MacFarlane as an honest broker and straight shooter. He’s landed at Meidas Touch, a far-left site originally started as a PAC to oppose Trump.

Boom. There’s still a war in Ukraine and Ukraine just blew up major power centers in western Russia.

Who Are We Dealing With? This is the President from this morning. It appears we are dealing with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Must See Video. We’ve blown up a weapons depot in Southern Iran.

Run This Everywhere.

The GOP needs to break out some cash and run this across the United States. Put it everywhere.

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