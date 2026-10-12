Welcome! The Justice Department is investigating five television networks, including Fox News, for antitrust violations because they briefly stopped covering the president.

🚨 OUTRAGE HEADLINE: Toddler girl fighting for life after being stabbed in face by stranger at bus stop who cops say was previously ruled unfit to stand trial after stabbing two other children - Daily Mail

‼️ STUNNING: Minnesota homecoming shooting suspect walks free two days after allegedly opening fire at high school football game - NY Post

🔥 DATA: 84% of S&P 500 stocks are now trading at least 10% below their all-time highs despite the index being near an all-time high.

🇬🇷 ON THE BUBBLE: Trump and Rubio are "extremely pissed off" and could decide this week whether to fire Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle amid reports she asked a Trump donor to pay a $100,000 AmEx bill. - Fortune/AP

➡️ DEEP DIVE: Harnessing AI for the Real Economy - Goldman Sachs

⚖️ ORDERED: A federal judge in New York ordered the administration to pull its remaining taxpayer-funded pro-Trump TV ads off the air Sunday night, including spots scheduled that evening. - NBC News

👳🏾‍♂️ WATCHING: The Crew of Virtually Unknown Donors Powering the Rise of the New Left - WSJ (free)

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