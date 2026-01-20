Welcome! Miami’s Mark Fletcher punched an Indiana player in the head after losing last night’s championship game.

OUTRAGE: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison denies Don Lemon, anti-ICE protesters violated FACE Act as DOJ mulls charges - Fox News

🏈 WATCH: Rubio talks college football after last night’s championship game.

🚨 WHAT: Bernie Sanders skipped every meeting for 18 years while serving on Holocaust Museum board - NY Post

🏷️ YEP: Amazon CEO says Trump tariffs are driving prices up - Axios

‼️ WORTH READING: The Fearless Fourth-Down Gamble That Won Indiana the National Championship - WSJ (free)

📢 NEWS: Are ads coming to ChatGPT? - Bloomberg (paywall with preview below) & CNN (free)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.