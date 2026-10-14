Welcome! Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to save her job as Ambassador to Greece by claiming the text messages of her asking a wealthy businessman to pay her credit card were “AI-generated.”

🚨 BREAKING: OpenAI employee arrested for planting a “sophisticated recording device” in a conference room.

👀 HEADLINE: Iran says it’s ‘counting the moments’ until it can attack U.S. warships; Saudi Aramco facilities attacked - CNBC

‼️ NEWS: Major banks closed accounts of MAGA, pro-life and other conservative groups disfavored by Biden admin - NY Post

🔥 NOTABLE: American Free Enterprise Is Under Attack - CATO

💨 WHAT: Palantir CTO says some AI researchers are taking up smoking because they expect AI to cure cancer - BI

📺 MUST WATCH 1: “Abdul El-Sayed wants to be a U.S. Senator but can’t tell the truth about his and his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood — let’s be fair, I’d lie about it too.” - Leland Vittert (Get 20% off Leland’s Substack page here)

📺 MUST WATCH 2: How America's Manufacturing Won World War II - Palmer Luckey

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

The Bad Inflation Report

Inflation came in hotter than expected in September, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.6% for the month, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.7%, above economists’ expectations of 3.6%.

Why it matters: This was a particularly ugly inflation report, with several troubling signs beneath the headline numbers:

Prices posted their biggest monthly increase since May, with both headline and core inflation exceeding expectations.

Core inflation remains stubbornly high, running at well above a 3% annualized pace over the past three months.

Inflation is erasing Americans’ wage gains, with prices rising 3.7% over the past year while wages have increased just 3%.

Context: While soaring gasoline and diesel prices are driving much of the increase, inflation is spreading well beyond the gas pump. Airfares, used cars, recreation, medical care, and apparel all saw significant price increases in September.

The big point: The September report marked the 67th consecutive month that inflation came in above the Fed’s 2% target.

Stunning:

OpenAI Employee Arrested for Spying on Executives

An OpenAI engineer was arrested by the FBI on Friday and charged with secretly installing a recording device inside an executive conference room at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. The arrest was announced Tuesday, and the details are remarkable.