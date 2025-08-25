Welcome! A human case of flesh-eating screwworm was detected in the U.S.

🚨 NEW RECORD: 11 days since a murder in Washington, DC.

🔥 FINALLY: College football is cracking down on fake injuries this season.

✅ WINNING: More US hospitals are ending gender-affirming care for minors. - ABC

👀 NEWS: Trump to crack down on flag burning, desecration with executive order - Fox News

😳 OUTRAGE: Girl, 17, murdered while calling police to report being followed — with asylum seeker arrested and charged with other rapes - NY Post

➡️ WALKER: Coat your red pill with Christian ethics - World

❌ DISTURBING: She’s 7 Years Old. Her Parents Are Saving to Support Her When She’s 30. WSJ (free)

🚨 STUNNING: If you’re laid off after 50, there’s a 1 in 4 chance you will never work again. - X

Quote of the day:

“Once rare, seven-year car loans are fast becoming the norm. They’re often the only way buyers can afford new rides, with average sale prices surging 28% in five years to approach $50,000. Compared to a five-year loan, they can make the difference between a $1,000 monthly payment and a $780 one. In the second quarter of 2025, seven-year loans represented 21.6% of all new-vehicle financing, according to Edmunds.com. Six-year loans, at one time considered the upper end of the range, are now the most common, accounting for 36.1% of loans in the second quarter. Some buyers are even going for eight-year loans, although they’re still a tiny fraction of the market.” -Bloomberg (paid) & (free)

📺 Intel

The White House is doubling down in defense of the U.S. Government’s $8.9 billion stake in Intel, with claims that more acquisitions of public companies may be in the near future. Here’s White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett on CNBC this morning: