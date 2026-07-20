Welcome! The American Heart Association says drinking five cups of coffee per day is safe for most adults and might benefit heart health.

💙 NEW: Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha welcome 4th child, baby boy Alec Neel - NY Post

‼️ PROFILE: Graham Platner’s replacement has major problems. - X

🚨 BREAKING: FDA reveals the Taylor Farms’ cyclospora test was a “false positive,” once again leaving the outbreak’s source unknown. - CBS

💔 DEVASTATING: Fire captain, wife, 3 sons found dead after flash flood in Utah canyon; daughter is family’s sole survivor - CBS

🚔 ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate in Miami on a sealed warrant as the UK announced 38 new rape, trafficking, and assault charges - Fox News

⚽ CHAMPIONS: Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on Ferran Torres’s extra-time goal, suffocating Lionel Messi’s side and not allowing a single shot on goal. - ESPN

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