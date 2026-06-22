Welcome! At least seven people were killed and 38 were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

🔥 BREAKING: The U.S. and Iran wrapped their first high-level round in Switzerland with a “roadmap” to a final deal within 60 days. - CBS

🚨 QUESTION: Why is Jon Ossoff campaigning against Mike Collins in a church pulpit? - X

📺 MUST WATCH: More women are coming against Platner. - X

‼️ STUNNING: Keir Starmer is resigning as UK Prime Minister after a Labour Party revolt. - NBC News

➡️ RIP: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan dies at 100 - AP

🗳️ NEWS: Trump-endorsed “El Tigre,” Abelardo de la Espriella, won Colombia’s presidential runoff by under 250,000 votes. - Al Jazeera (free)

📚 SHOCK DATA: 24% of students are chronically absent. - ABC

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