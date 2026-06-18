Welcome! Ohio spent $67,500 on a robot police officer that patrolled a parking garage for 1 year, where it made zero arrests, issued zero tickets, and flagged zero incidents before being fired.

🔥 SIGNED: Trump and Iran’s Pezeshkian signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz - NBC News

👨‍⚖️ SCOTUS: Court sides with challenger to law banning drug users from possessing guns - SCOTUS Blog

⛽️ NEWS: Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 3 months - CBS

👀 MUST READ: We Liked Remote Work. Then We Looked at the Data. - NYT (free)

🚨 SHAMEFUL: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out at NATO allies in Brussels, ordered a six-month review of U.S. forces in Europe, and called for a “NATO 3.0.” - AP

💰 RECORD LOW: A new NPR/PBS/Marist poll puts Trump’s economic approval at just 33%, his worst ever, with overall approval at 36%. - Marist

🍑 GEORGIA SAYS NO: GOP legislative leaders rejected Gov. Kemp’s call to redraw districts in a special session — a setback for Kemp and Trump. - PBS

💡 WARSH HOLDS: In Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair, the Fed left rates unchanged but signaled a growing bias toward a hike later in 2026. - CNBC

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