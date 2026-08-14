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🚨 BREAKING: Woman in custody in connection with WWII memorial vandalism - X

❌ NEWS: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty in federal case related to UnitedHealthcare CEO killing - CNBC

‼️ DISTURBING: Texas teacher breaks down in tears during class after his senior students struggled to read, write - NY Post

🔥 NOTABLE: Violent crime plummeted in 2025, White House official says, as FBI prepares to release report - CBS

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