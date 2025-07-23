Welcome! Lefty posterchild Mahmoud Khalil repeatedly refused to condemn Hamas in a tense CNN interview.

MUST READ: On Vacation, Colbert Didn’t Know ‘Late Show’ Was Dead. His Manager Did - The Angler

WINNING: US Olympic committee bans transgender athletes after Trump order - Politico

CONCERNING: Inside Syria’s Sectarian Cauldron: Kidnapping Triggers Cascade of Violence - WSJ (free)

DISTURBING: Probe of Davos Founder Finds Unauthorized Spending, Inappropriate Behavior - WSJ (free)

LOL: 'The View' host Sunny Hostin warns Colbert cancellation could lead to the 'dismantling of our Constitution' - Fox News

WHAT: French President Macron Files Lawsuit Against Candace Owens for Repeatedly Claiming His Wife Is a Man - Mediaite

