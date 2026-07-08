Welcome! The Kansas City Royals made possibly the worst play in the history of professional baseball and still won the game.

OVER: Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘over’ after new attacks - NBC

NOTABLE: As Israel becomes Democratic litmus test, Jewish progressives warn about a tilt into antisemitism - CNN (free)

WHAT: Why is Pepsi apologizing for a social media post about their new Wild Cherry drink? - X

AGAIN: Illegal immigrant accused of kidnapping, raping a woman in Fairfax County - WJLA

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