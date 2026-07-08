THE SHOW NOTES: Iran MoU, The Platner Saga, Tapas Off The Table
Welcome! The Kansas City Royals made possibly the worst play in the history of professional baseball and still won the game.
OVER: Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘over’ after new attacks - NBC
NOTABLE: As Israel becomes Democratic litmus test, Jewish progressives warn about a tilt into antisemitism - CNN (free)
WHAT: Why is Pepsi apologizing for a social media post about their new Wild Cherry drink? - X
AGAIN: Illegal immigrant accused of kidnapping, raping a woman in Fairfax County - WJLA
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