THE SHOW NOTES: Iran, Platner, FISA, Kuwait, Murphy, Sanders, Santos, New Jersey, & California
Welcome! A woman ran her car onto Seattle’s elevated light rail tracks, claiming she was “following her GPS.”
🚨 BREAKING: Iranian drone attack destroys Kuwait airport, causing multiple injuries hours after Iran and US traded strikes - NY Post
🌈 DIVERSITY: Democrats nominated a terrorist for Congress in New Jersey.
📺 MUST WATCH: Scott Bessent verbally murdered Sen. Ron Wyden to his face on national television. - X
➡️ UPDATE: Kalshi referred former congressman George Santos to the Department of Justice after detecting suspicious trades made by him. - AP
🗳️ PERSPECTIVE: Everything you need to know about last night’s election in California - WSJ (free)
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Platner
Senate Democrats are struggling to defend a growing list of controversies from Graham Platner, following his visit to DC yesterday. As a reminder, Planter:
Has a Nazi tattoo
Operated an account on a social network known for pedophilia
Sent graphic sexual messages to more than a dozen women while married
Fantasized about rape on Reddit in GRAPHIC detail
Said a wounded veteran deserved to die.
Yet, he has Chuck Schumer’s support:
Democrat Senator Chris Murphy gave a terrible defense of Platner on CNN last night: