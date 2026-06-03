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Platner

Senate Democrats are struggling to defend a growing list of controversies from Graham Platner, following his visit to DC yesterday. As a reminder, Planter:

Has a Nazi tattoo

Operated an account on a social network known for pedophilia

Sent graphic sexual messages to more than a dozen women while married

Fantasized about rape on Reddit in GRAPHIC detail

Said a wounded veteran deserved to die.

Yet, he has Chuck Schumer’s support:

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy gave a terrible defense of Platner on CNN last night: