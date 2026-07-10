Welcome! I am off today, Dan Mandis is filling in on the radio!

🫡 RUBIO STEPS UP: Marco Rubio steps in after Tim Walz pardoned illegal alien child rapist before deportation - FoxNews

🛫 NOT GOOD FOR AIR TRAVEL: Delta expects higher airfare to last, bringing 2026 profit goal in reach, CEO says - CNBC

🧑‍🏫 YOU’RE FIRED: Trump fires election board Democrats - The Hill

🇮🇷 PIECES COMING TOGETHER: Israel warned US of new Iranian plot to kill Trump. - NYPost

💺 NEW FEAR UNLOCKED: Ryanair passenger partly sucked out of plane as window dislodges - The Irish Times

🛜 THE EU CRACKING DOWN: Facebook and Instagram’s ‘addictive design’ may violate European law, EU Commission finds - CNN

🏖️ NOT MISSING OUT: Billionaire exodus? California drew 10 times more venture capital than any other state this year - LA Times

🕵 WHAT’S GOING ON?: Republican lawmaker issues ominous pronouncement on Mitch McConnell’s fate as hospitalization hits 25th day - Daily Mail

🗑️ HE DID WHAT?: A Man Collected Trash From Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Put It On Sale For $25 A Piece, And Sold Out Within 24 Hours - Barstool Sports

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