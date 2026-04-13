THE SHOW NOTES: Iran, Swalwell, The Masters, China, The Pope, & AI
Welcome! Have you followed me on YouTube? It’s a great way to get my take on the top news of the day.
‼️ THE MASTERS: There’s Never Been Worse Camera Work In A Massive Sports Moment Than CBS Just Completely Losing Rory’s 2nd Shot On 18 Yesterday - Barstool
🔥 INTERESTING: Swalwell scandal threatens cascade of House expulsion votes - Axios
⛪️ NOTABLE: Pope Leo says he’s unafraid of the Trump admin after the president calls him ‘terrible’ on foreign policy - Fox News
📺 WATCH: Mayor Zohran Mamdani mocked Margaret Thatcher’s famous warning about socialism during his 100-day address - X
🚨 PROBLEM: Democratic Odds of Taking the Senate Increase as Four Ratings Shift in Their Favor - Cook Political (paywall)
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.