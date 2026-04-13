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‼️ THE MASTERS: There’s Never Been Worse Camera Work In A Massive Sports Moment Than CBS Just Completely Losing Rory’s 2nd Shot On 18 Yesterday - Barstool

🔥 INTERESTING: Swalwell scandal threatens cascade of House expulsion votes - Axios

⛪️ NOTABLE: Pope Leo says he’s unafraid of the Trump admin after the president calls him ‘terrible’ on foreign policy - Fox News

📺 WATCH: Mayor Zohran Mamdani mocked Margaret Thatcher’s famous warning about socialism during his 100-day address - X

🚨 PROBLEM: Democratic Odds of Taking the Senate Increase as Four Ratings Shift in Their Favor - Cook Political (paywall)

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