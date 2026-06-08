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🔥 BREAKING: Trump calls on Israel and Iran to “immediately stop shooting” as the April ceasefire frays - Axios

🚨 NEWS: Search continues for gunmen in Ohio festival shooting that wounded 12 - NBC

‼️ STUNNING: Six days after the election, California has STILL only counted 72% of the vote. - NBC

📉 MARKETS: Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate-cut forecast to 2027 - Yahoo

🌎 DISASTER: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes the southern Philippines, killing at least 32 and triggering tsunami warnings across the region - NPR

🗳️ TODAY: Maine Democrats are heading into tomorrow’s Senate primary with Graham Platner still leading and Democrats still panicking - The Guardian

🥊 UFC: Federal lawsuit aims to stop UFC event on the White House South Lawn - NBC

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Quote of the day:

“The chief oversight body responsible for monitoring American foreign assistance has unearthed evidence that an additional 101 staffers at the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) participated in the Oct. 7 terror attacks and are affiliated with Hamas’s military wing, according to an investigatory report transmitted to the State Department and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.” -Free Beacon

Meet the Press Meltdown

President Trump walked out of a fiery interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press.

The interview started with Iran, but moved into Jan. 6, Trump’s election claims, and the “anti-weaponization” fund. Trump defended the idea of compensation for some people prosecuted after Jan. 6, repeated claims about rigged elections, and then ended the interview when Welker kept pressing him.

The line that will get replayed all day: Trump told Welker, “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”

John F. Kennedy

A NOTICE TO READERS: My friend John F. Kennedy is running for Lt. Governor in Georgia. Kennedy is a lawyer by trade and also led Governor Brian Kemp’s lawsuit reform effort in Georgia. As you can imagine, the trial lawyers in Georgia are now out for revenge. Unfortunately, that has dragged this site into a potential litigation effort you should know about.

In Georgia, should the state settle claims of impropriety for a member of the state legislature, those claims must be publicly disclosed. A few weeks ago, on this website in the comments, members of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association began leaving comments suggesting a cover up in a relationship between Senator Kennedy and an intern. It appeared to be a dirty trick.

The lawyer for the alleged victim has notified this site and me personally of a possible lawsuit for defamation against those making the claim. The lawyer makes clear there was no impropriety, no harassment, no settlement, and no claim made either against the state or against John Kennedy personally, despite the claims made by the trial lawyers.

On a personal note, I’ve known John Kennedy for twenty-five years. I am happy to vouch for his character and did not believe the allegations when made. I hate it for the young lady that she’d be dragged into this mess as a form of revenge for John Kennedy leading the fight for lawsuit reform. But, in politics and life, when a group feels betrayed by one of their own, they will stop at nothing for revenge. We’re seeing this as the press savages CBS News for daring to defying leftwing orthodoxy. We’re seeing Democrats turn on John Fetterman for talking common sense. We’re seeing the trial lawyers now trying to take out one of their own for daring to support Governor Kemp’s lawsuit reforms.

I am proud to endorse and stand with my friend John F. Kennedy for Lt. Governor in Georgia.