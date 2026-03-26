Welcome! Cocaine-fueled sharks are on the prowl in the Caribbean and scientists blame partying tourists.

🚨 SANITY: Transgender women athletes banned from Olympics by new IOC policy on female eligibility - AP

🔥 MUST READ: We Haven’t Seen the Worst of What Gambling and Prediction Markets Will Do to America - Derek Thompson

😳 SPEAKING OF: Mystery traders may have bagged $40M-$50M on Trump’s announcement to pause Iran attacks - NY Post

📺 WATCH: TSA lines in Atlanta are back up to the parking lot again. - X

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.