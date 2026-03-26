THE SHOW NOTES: Iran’s Naval Commander, Transgender Athletes Banned, Final Blow, The Cherfilus-McCormick Scandal, & TSA Chaos
Welcome! Cocaine-fueled sharks are on the prowl in the Caribbean and scientists blame partying tourists.
🚨 SANITY: Transgender women athletes banned from Olympics by new IOC policy on female eligibility - AP
🔥 MUST READ: We Haven’t Seen the Worst of What Gambling and Prediction Markets Will Do to America - Derek Thompson
😳 SPEAKING OF: Mystery traders may have bagged $40M-$50M on Trump’s announcement to pause Iran attacks - NY Post
📺 WATCH: TSA lines in Atlanta are back up to the parking lot again. - X
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