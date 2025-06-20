Welcome! The Mets are 0-6 since flying the Pride flag on the jumbotron during the national anthem.

🔥 NEWS: Trump celebrates "BIG WIN" as court says he can keep National Guard in LA - Axios

📺 STUNNING: Chuck Todd says he'll always believe Biden's team sabotaged him with the infamous 2024 debate. - X

😳 HEADLINE FROM CNN: So, has anything actually gotten more expensive because of Trump’s tariffs? - CNN

🌍 MAPPED: Israel-Iran war, blow by blow: Maps and graphics reveal locations of EVERY strike so far as conflict escalates - Dailymail

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Trump administration boosts monitoring of possible Iran-backed cells in U.S. - CBS

