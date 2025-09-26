Welcome! Voddie Baucham passed away at the age of 56.

⚾️ COMEBACK: The greatest comeback in MLB history might be unfolding right in front of us - NBC

🇮🇱 HAPPENING NOW: Netanyahu faces mass walk out protest at UN speech - Axios

⛈️ HURRICANE SEASON: Clock ticking for the Southeast as next tropical threat looms, with US impacts likely by Monday - CNN

🙄 NEW: Why is Trump adding tariffs to kitchen cabinets? - BBC

🔥 OUCH: Cracker Barrel-owned chain closes 14 locations - Fox Business

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.