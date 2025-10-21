Welcome! Japan’s first female prime minister is a hard-line conservative and a heavy metal drummer who wears blue suits to pay homage to her hero, the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. - NYT (free)

🫏 HAPPENING NOW: Enraged Democratic candidates turn on their own leaders - Axios

⛔️ CNN: The American public is not blaming Donald Trump for this shutdown.

📺 MUST WATCH: A gunman with an AR-15 was stopped by police inside the Atlanta airport. - X

‼️ WHAT I’M READING: The Foolishness of ‘No Enemies to the Right’ - The Free Press

🧐 NEWS: Republicans aren’t negotiating an Obamacare extension yet. But they’re getting ready. - Politico

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.

Colombia

The President of Colombia is openly threatening to assassinate Donald Trump

Biden World Dillusion

Karine Jean Pierre wants you to believe that Joe Biden regularly and effectively communicated with the American people. Even the liberal Tim Miller wasn’t buying it.

And it got worse on Stephen Colbert’s show:

NYT: China Has Another Lever to Pull in Showdown With Trump: Factory Lines

Beijing feels it has another ace card: its booming factories. Even in the face of sky-high tariffs by President Trump, China’s manufacturing sector is helping to maintain growth and give the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, a stronger hand to face down the United States.

…

China’s factory prowess, helped by the government, is part of a tectonic shift taking place in the economy and hitting shores near and far as China sends more of what it makes to more places. Its trade surplus with the world this year — over $875 billion — is marching toward a record. Those exports accounted for as much as one third of China’s economic growth over the past year, a development that experts say will be hard to sustain.

The strategy is both necessary and perilous. The surging exports are flashing a warning sign about the broader Chinese economy, which is going through what economists call a deflationary shock. Data released on Monday showed that growth was stagnant over the summer as retail sales faltered. And China’s strategy to trade more with the rest of the world comes with the risk that other economies throw up their own barriers.

“Trade is effectively what’s keeping the lights on for China’s economy,” said Han Lin, the country director for the Asia Group, a consulting firm, and a former senior Wells Fargo banker in China.

Full story at NYT (free).

Ad: Consumers Research

For years, I’ve warned about the dangers of big banks using the financial system to push political agendas. But thanks to Consumers’ Research and the Open Banking Rule, consumers have access to more competitive banking options than ever before. That’s why I’m proud to stand with Consumers’ Research as they fight to keep you in charge of your financial future, not big banks that discriminate against conservatives and crush competition. Learn more about their work here.

LOL

Politico : Washington May Be Missing Signs of Economic Trouble

Read the business section of any news outlet these days and you’re likely to confront two contradictory messages about the state of the nation’s economy.

The first celebrates a heady stock market, with market highs begetting market highs and billionaires edging toward trillionaire status. This narrative is often buttressed by a rosy headline statistic or two. Indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are at or near record highs. Investors, it seems, are sanguine not only that things are good but that they’re poised to be even greater.

The second worries about rising risks and mounting fragility — weakening lending standards, increased borrowing and vivid accounts of middle- and lower-income Americans “hanging on by their fingernails.” Inflation is on the rise — partly, some say, driven by new tariffs — the job market is cooling, and household debt continues to climb. Even the Federal Reserve’s independence is under scrutiny, raising concerns about the stability of the capital markets. Meanwhile, advances in artificial intelligence portend labor market disruptions, particularly for white-collar workers.

Both narratives are true, but they cannot coexist for long.

NYT : The Problem Of Data Centers

Nearly 60 percent of the 1,244 largest data centers in the world were outside the United States as of the end of June, according to an analysis by Synergy Research Group, which studies the industry. More are coming, with at least 575 data center projects in development globally from companies including Tencent, Meta and Alibaba.

As data centers rise, the sites — which need vast amounts of power for computing and water to cool the computers — have contributed to or exacerbated disruptions not only in Mexico, but in more than a dozen other countries, according to a New York Times examination.

In Ireland, data centers consume more than 20 percent of the country’s electricity. In Chile, precious aquifers are in danger of depletion. In South Africa, where blackouts have long been routine, data centers are further taxing the national grid. Similar concerns have surfaced in Brazil, Britain, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Spain.

Full story at NYT (paywall).

The Problem With The Russian Economy

Russia’s economic structure, however, fundamentally differs from the open American system that enabled such spillover effects. Putin’s drive toward autarky has created a semiclosed economy in which every injection of liquidity or subsidized credit generates demand that crashes against rigid supply constraints. Russian firms cannot rapidly scale up production because of logistical bottlenecks, technological limitations, and chronic workforce shortages. Rather than creating more outputs, excess monetary stimulus inflates prices, widening the gap between demand and supply and driving inflation—a dynamic that undermines the very growth objectives that defense spending was intended to achieve.

Full story at Foreign Affairs.

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

Trump’s Venezuela operation expands in the dark - Axios

NYT to debut new TikTok-like “Watch” tab in its app - Axios

President of lime growers association found killed in his car after complaining about cartel extortion in Mexico - CBS

Student loan debt will be forgiven for millions of borrowers under new Trump admin agreement — here’s how to know if you’re one of them - NY Post

No frenemies to the right? - World

RFK Jr. to unveil new guidance encouraging more saturated fats - The Hill

Flight makes emergency landing after cabin crew was ‘knocking on the cockpit door’ over communications issue - Fox Business

Gayle King posts selfie with Fox News host Jesse Watters — prompting liberal meltdown - NY Post

Abolish ICE! (So You Can Get Your $10 Burrito at Midnight) - PW

A Troubled $140 Billion Bet on China Property Gets Even Worse - Bloomberg (paywall)

Renters Are Conning Their Way Into Luxury Apartments - WSJ (paywall)

Market snapshot:

Ad: American Energy

For years, my friends at the American Energy Institute sounded the alarm on the progressive war on affordable energy. But thanks to the Trump administration’s commitment to safe, reliable nuclear energy, America’s energy future is brighter than ever. That’s why I am partnering with my friends at American Energy Institute to drive economic prosperity through abundant, affordable, and reliable energy for everyone. Learn more about the bright future of American energy here.