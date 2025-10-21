Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Randy
8h

So wait, we endured years of Biden trying to forgive student loan debt, and we cheered it on when he was thwarted. Why is Trump trying to forgive loans now? Wasn't Biden's actions just one more reason we wanted him out, and Trump is going to copy this? SMH! I can't imagine this will help in 2026

Couple that with negotiations over Obamacare subsidies, and things are getting squishier.

Can't say I'm surprised. Just disappointed, but then I guess that comes with the territory being a conservative and trying to depend on the GOP to do things right.

Roger Beal
7h

The GOP, the party of spelunkers. Always ready to cave when confronted by unified Democrats.

