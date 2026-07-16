Welcome! A Florida woman “went ballistic” after receiving an unfortunate license plate.

‼️ CHAOS: DNC officers asked to sign NDAs amid financial woes - Axios

🔥 TONIGHT: Donald Trump is set to deliver a prime-time address that has Republicans ‘scared s–tless.’ - Politico

😂 NEWS: ‘The Left Is Buzzing’: Free Beacon Report on El-Sayed’s Psychiatrist Wife ‘Devastating’ for Progressives, Former Dem Adviser Says - Free Beacon

🇨🇳 QUESTION: Why is China building replicas of US warships, fighter jets, naval bases, and Taiwanese presidential buildings deep in the Taklamakan Desert?

🚙 OUCH: US Drivers Are Again Paying More Than $5 a Gallon for Diesel - Bloomberg (free)

🐜 LOL: An LA reporter kept her cool during a live shot as a massive cockroach crawled across her neck.

🚨 HEADLINE: The Dem Candidate Upended By Witchcraft And Porn - Dailywire

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