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😳 UPSET: Democrat Scott Colom defeated Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, the first Democrat to win a Senate seat there since 1982. Democrats now hold 55 seats, with Alaska still out. - AP

‼️ STUNNING: The Department of Homeland Security released an illegal immigrant into the US in 2019 after three illegal entries because the man claimed to be transgender. - X

❌ BAD NEWS: Home Sales in October Plummet to 16-Year Low - WSJ (free)

✅ GOOD NEWS: Murders plunge 15% in America’s biggest cities - Axios

👀 PROFILE: ‘The Ass-Kicking We Needed’: A Loss in GOP Heartland Exposes a Party in Pieces - WSJ (free)

🔥 NOTABLE: Army sentinel sharply reprimands Hegseth’s group at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day - Fox News

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🚨 Jensen Huang is out at Nvidia

The 63-year-old founder resigned as CEO after The New York Times (free) reported last night that he had a second affair, this one with Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia’s vice president of health care and one of his direct reports. CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO.